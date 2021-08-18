Tulane University is returning with updated COVID-19 guidelines

Anton/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Students are returning to Tulane University for fall 2021 Move-in through August 18 to 21. As such, they will return with new and updated COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of the students and other personnel.

In a campus update outlining fall expectations, President Michael A. Fitts wrote that over 92 percent of employees and 95 percent of students have been vaccinated and are still rising.

Tulane's plan to return to campus is based on the guidance from local, state, and national public health officials and Tulane's health experts. The plan to return to campus will focus on testing, masks requirement, contact tracing, hand hygiene, regardless of whether individuals have been vaccinated or not.

Students will be able to attend classes in person, employees will work on-site, and all personnel which includes students, staff, faculty, and visitors will be required to wear masks within university property.

Tulane's plan has also considered the spread of the Delta variant and included new safety protocols to respond to the new variant, but will not be as comprehensive as last year's protocols. For example, masks are required but social distancing is not necessary. Even if public health officials decided to reinstate social distancing requirements, the university will be able to make quick and necessary adjustments to reinstate social distancing rules.

Campus Health outlined that all students are asked to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions and should be quarantined around five to seven days before they arrive in New Orleans.

For the fall 2021 Move-in, new and first-year students will move in first through August 18, returning students will move in from August 19 until 21, and classes will start on August 23. To see the full updated COVID-19 guidelines for Tulane University, click here.

