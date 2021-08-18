New Orleans, LA

Tulane University is returning with updated COVID-19 guidelines

Pierre St-Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzEIK_0bV0sctS00
Anton/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Students are returning to Tulane University for fall 2021 Move-in through August 18 to 21. As such, they will return with new and updated COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of the students and other personnel.

In a campus update outlining fall expectations, President Michael A. Fitts wrote that over 92 percent of employees and 95 percent of students have been vaccinated and are still rising.

Tulane's plan to return to campus is based on the guidance from local, state, and national public health officials and Tulane's health experts. The plan to return to campus will focus on testing, masks requirement, contact tracing, hand hygiene, regardless of whether individuals have been vaccinated or not.

Students will be able to attend classes in person, employees will work on-site, and all personnel which includes students, staff, faculty, and visitors will be required to wear masks within university property.

Tulane's plan has also considered the spread of the Delta variant and included new safety protocols to respond to the new variant, but will not be as comprehensive as last year's protocols. For example, masks are required but social distancing is not necessary. Even if public health officials decided to reinstate social distancing requirements, the university will be able to make quick and necessary adjustments to reinstate social distancing rules.

Campus Health outlined that all students are asked to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions and should be quarantined around five to seven days before they arrive in New Orleans.

For the fall 2021 Move-in, new and first-year students will move in first through August 18, returning students will move in from August 19 until 21, and classes will start on August 23. To see the full updated COVID-19 guidelines for Tulane University, click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5eab1af0a1ef302d9cceb17179af2222.blob

NOLA, Saints, Poboys and writing

New Orleans, LA
360 followers
Loading

More from Pierre St-Jean

New Orleans, LA

ASGNO Virtual Programs

METAIRIE, LA – Autism Society of Greater New Orleans or ASGNO provides a number of virtual programs and resources aimed at reducing feelings of isolation, boredom, and stress in the community's families, specifically for families who have members with autism.Read full story
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish Library’s Events

DONALDSONVILLE, LA – The Ascension Parish Library is open and provides online classes, programs, book clubs, and more to assist any individuals to learn and to engage with the community. Mark your calendar and join the programs.Read full story
Thibodaux, LA

Birthday Parties at Bayou Country Children’s Museum

THIBODAUX, LA - A museum party is a fantastic way to celebrate your child's birthday. Bayou Country Children’s Museum is a great place to host your child’s special day. Parents can choose the packages that make the party enjoyable and simple with reasonably priced.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Free Family Day and COVID-19 vaccination opportunity at Ogden Museum

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Ogden Museum of Southern Art will hold a Free Family Day and COVID-19 vaccinations on September 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Free Family Day will be available for the New Orleans community and include a "Passport to the South Scavenger Hunt," and activity bags. The activity bags will be available for all ages and include various art activities. The activity bags will also include supplies and music by DJ Heelturn and are provided in take-away bags.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane professor reveals genetic differences in advanced prostate tumors

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Dr. Predo Barata, an assistant professor at Tulane University, and his colleagues conducted research to find racial differences in advanced prostate tumors. Dr. Predo Barata is part of the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Tulane's School of Medicine. He said that African American men with prostate cancer have been diagnosed with more aggressive diseases at younger ages. Generally, African American men also have a poorer prognosis than non-Black patients, but data shows that they respond similarly and sometimes better to different systemic therapies than non-Black patients.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The City of New Orleans announces changes to its infrastructure program

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 25, 2021, the City of New Orleans and the Department of Public Works announced that they will implement new procedural changes. These changes will better hold contractors accountable so that projects can be completed quicker and reduce the impact of construction projects on residents and homes throughout the city.Read full story
2 comments
Covington, LA

STHS is now providing a third dose of COVID vaccine to qualified patients

COVINGTON, LA – According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, unvaccinated people are still at risk from COVID-19. Some people who contract COVID-19 may become severely ill, necessitating hospitalization, and others may experience long-term health problems several weeks or even months after becoming infected. Even people who did not have symptoms when infected can develop these long-term health issues.Read full story

A Tulane scientist is leading a study on faster charging energy storage

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Tulane University researcher led a team that made discoveries that could result in significantly faster charging of electric vehicles and portable devices like cell phones and laptops.Read full story
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Plaquemines Parish's Tri-Parish Works Job Fair

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – If you are looking for a job opportunity, mark your calendar to attend the “Plaquemines Parish Getting Back to Work” free job fair on Thursday, September 23rd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle Chasse Auditorium.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union is supporting Covenant House's Back-to-School Supply Drive

NEW ORLEANS, LA - In preparations for the new school year, the Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union is supporting the Back-to-School Supply Drive presented by Covenant House New Orleans by providing donations.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Computer science professor was awarded a grant to combat social engineering attacks

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Phani Vadrevu, a computer science professor at the University of New Orleans, has been awarded a $1.2 million grant by the National Science Foundation to combat social engineering attacks.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Celebrate your child's birthday party at Café du Monde

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Celebrate your children's birthday party at Café du Monde in City Park. Café du Monde has various locations but the one location available for parties is the one in City Park, located at 56 Dreyfous Dr. New Orleans, Lousiana.Read full story
Lutcher, LA

Local Athletes and the BROC Foundation Partnership

ST. JAMES PARISH, LA - St. James Parish Hospital will work together with the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic or BROC Foundation to provide athletic training to Lutcher High School athletes. To assist students' sports medicine needs, the hospital's experienced team of physical therapists and movement specialists will collaborate with the BROC team.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Cheryl Teamer of New Orleans & Company passed away at 58

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans & Company's Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Cheryl Teamer has died at the age of 58, and the New Orleans & Company shared their condolences.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

EmpowHer Privateers Rescheduled

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Athletics has decided to defer EmpowHer Privateers Brunch to the Spring of 2022 due to COVID concerns. The event was planned to take place on August 27, 2021. The event's new date will be announced at a later date in accordance with the City of New Orleans' COVID-19 guidelines.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Two Scientists receive the 36th Annual Alton Ochsner Award for Research on Smoking and Disease

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Peter G. Shields, M.D., and K. Michael Cummings, Ph.D., M.P.H. have been awarded the 36th annual Alton Ochsner Award Relating Smoking and Disease. Dr. Cummings is a Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Professor, co-leader of the Tobacco Control Research Program, Hollings Cancer Center at The Ohio State University.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Ochsner Health’s Mandatory Employee Vaccination to Improve Patient and Community Safety

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Following the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Ochsner Health (Ochsner) announced that all of its physicians, providers, and employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 29, 2021.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3rd annual Small Business Growth Academy by Delgado and Cox Communications

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Delgado Community College in collaboration with Cox Communications has announced the 3rd annual Small Business Growth Academy. Small Business Growth Academy is an eight-week program that provides education and leadership development to various suppliers in Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida. Those three areas are a part of the Cox Southeast region service area and the program is intended to improve the operational sustainability and scalability of the suppliers.Read full story
Lafayette, LA

Programs at Children’s Museum of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, LA – Become a member of the Children’s Museum of Acadiana to join the fun and educational programs for children for an entire year. There are 3 main programs children can participate in at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana.Read full story
Laplace, LA

St. John Parish Andouille Festival Cancelation

LaPlace, LA – The St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Festival Committee has decided to cancel the 2021 Andouille Festival due to COVID concerns. This festival will be postponed until further notice.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy