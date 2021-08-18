Friday Night Music Events in St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish, LA – Celebrate the Thank God It’s Friday with live music and delectable food in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. If you don’t know where to go, here are five recommended live music events to attend and invite your friends or the loved ones to spend the moment with.

1. Lobby Lounge Concert with Paul Childers

Mark your calendar on August 20 at 7 pm – 10 pm to enjoy the next "Up Close and Musical" concert with Paul Childers at the Lobby Lounge at the Harbor Center. General Admission seating costs $18, a 2-seat table costs $50, and a 4-seat table costs $100 plus sales tax and fees. The venue seats 90 people make your reservations early.

2. Friday Night Live Music at Abita Roasting Co. Covington

Come to Abita Roasting Company in Covington and delight in popular local franchise as addition to its regular delicious menu accompanied with performance of some great live music on Friday evenings from 5 pm - 8 pm to kick off your weekend.

3. Sunset at the Landing Concert

Bring your family, friends, and picnics to Covington's Columbia Street Landing on Friday, August 20, from 6 pm to 9 pm to "Sunset at the Landing" concert, for FREE.

Jazz, bluegrass, folk, blues, and other genres will be performed by local and touring artists. Everyone is encouraged to bring refreshments and lawn chairs or blankets and to put on masks.

4. Live Music at the Shack

Pamper yourself in The Shack's cool patio and dance over to the ShackYard for live music by a variety of popular local artists and great food. Weather permitting, music will be played from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

5. Live Music at Abita Brew Pub

Enjoy live music on the Brew Pub patio from 6 pm to 9 pm. Because seating is limited, you are welcome to bring your own chair to this free event. There will be no outside food or drink allowed.

For more information and reservation click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.