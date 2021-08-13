Arts Markets New Orleans returns this weekend

Beata Ratuszniak/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Arts Markets New Orleans is returning this weekend and will be held in City Park on the Police Station's Lawn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 14.

The Arts Market New Orleans is an outdoor marketplace filled with artworks from New Orleans and Gulf Coast artists. The event is free and presented by the Arts Council and will display artworks such as paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, wood, clothing, soap, and other kinds of stuff, and all of them are handmade and affordable.

The event is held twice each month from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The event is held on the second Saturday of the month, at City Park's Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn, 8 Victory Avenue, New Orleans, and on the last Saturday of the month at Marsalis Harmony Park.

Artists can also apply to become an Arts Market artist vendor. Arts Markets New Orleans is currently accepting applications. The acceptable artworks are but not limited to painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, textiles, and printmaking.

Applicants must fulfill the requirements below:

- Applicants must currently reside in Louisiana, Alabama, or Mississippi.

- All works are created solely by the applicants.

- Their work must not be commercially acquired or appropriated and 80 percent or more of the work should be handmade.

- Applicants must adhere to the Rules of the Arts Market before submitting their application, which is available on their website.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for food are not acceptable. Furthermore, the market will not display the usual local food vendors, children's crafts, and music, due to health protocols and social distancing rules. Masks are requested for those who haven't been vaccinated as per CDC guidelines.

