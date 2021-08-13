“Just for Kids” activities from Breton National Wildlife Refuge Louisiana

St. Bernard Parish, LA – Breton National Wildlife Refuge offers fun and educative activities that can be accessed through its website. The activities are designed to sharpen the children’s creativity and provide insight about wildlife habitat and living in Louisiana.

1. National Wildlife Refuges Coloring Books

You can download printable coloring books of National Wildlife Refuge. They are available in English and Spanish.

2. Junior Ranger Let's Go Fishing Activity Book

Take your kids to the adventure of water habitat including fish, fishing and how to be a responsible angler.

3. Bird Sleuth Explorer's Guidebook

Introduce your children to more than 700 different species of birds found in national wildlife refuges! With this activity book, families, school groups, and anyone looking for a fun way to connect with a national wildlife refuge can go on a habitat scavenger hunt, make a sound map, and test their bird ID skills. Explore our country's incredible national wildlife refuges by introducing you to their habitats and the birds that live there through step-by-step guide, geared toward fourth graders.

4. Wilderness Explorer Activity Book

Children ages 8 and up are encouraged to participate in activities in this activity booklet designed for wilderness exploration, either in your own backyard or in a wilderness that you are visiting. You can print your Wilderness Explorer certificate once you've completed the activity booklet.

5. Junior Duck Stamp Program

The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation Program teaches K-12 students about conservation that promote wildlife and habitat conservation through science, art, math, and technology-based lessons and activities. Students learn about waterfowl, wetland habitat, and how to conserve and manage these natural resources through a multidisciplinary education curriculum.

Students can participate in Junior Duck Stamp Contest, an annual national contest to create a pictorial stamp depicting a native waterfowl species in its natural habitat hosted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

To learn more about the activities and download click here.

