Discovering beauty in Breton National Wildlife Refuge

Pierre St-Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENdBe_0bQKw63B00

St. Bernard Parish, LA – Find the hidden beauty at Breton National Wildlife Refuge . Founded in 1904, The Breton National Wildlife Refuge is the second oldest refuge in the National Wildlife Refuge System. The Refuge is made up of several barrier islands in the Gulf of Mexico, including Breton Island and the Chandeleur Islands.

President Theodore Roosevelt established the Breton Island Reservation as a refuge and breeding ground for these birds and other wildlife as he learned of the over-harvesting of waterbirds and the destruction of birds and their eggs on Chandeleur and Breton Islands in the early 1900s. In June 1915, Roosevelt visited the islands; it was the only refuge visited by the "Conservation President." In 1938, the reserve's name was changed to Breton National Wildlife Refuge (NWR).

The Refuge's goals are to provide a safe haven for nesting and wintering seabirds, to protect and preserve the wilderness character of the islands, and to provide sandy beach habitat for a numerous wildlife species.

Breton NWR serves for nesting wading bird and seabird colonies, as well as wintering habitat for shorebirds and waterfowl. Over twenty-three different species of seabirds and shorebirds visiting the Refuge, and thirteen of them nest on the islands. Brown Pelicans, Laughing Gulls, Royal, Caspian, and Sandwich Terns are the most common nesters. The Piping Plover, which is threatened, uses the Refuge as a wintering habitat. On the Refuge, over ten thousand Brown Pelicans have been observed nesting. Waterfowl spend the winter near the refuge islands, where they can feed and find shelter in the nearby shallows, marshes, and sounds.

The Refuge islands are now open barrier islands with sand and shell beaches, overwash areas, and a few marsh and dune grasses and vegetation. Nature is taking its course, eroding some parts of the islands and depositing sand in others.

To learn more about Breton NWR click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5eab1af0a1ef302d9cceb17179af2222.blob

NOLA, Saints, Poboys and writing

New Orleans, LA
295 followers
Loading

More from Pierre St-Jean

Gretna, LA

Gretna Heritage Festival Cancelation

Jefferson Parish, LA – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Gretna Heritage Festival has been canceled. The city of Gretna, in collaboration with the Gretna Economic Development Association and the Gretna Heritage Festival, has decided to cancel this year's Gretna Heritage Festival and is presenting this event again on October 7 to October 9, 2022.Read full story
Arabi, LA

Get to know Old Arabi in St. Bernard Parish

ARABI, LA - Crowned as one of America's Prettiest Painted Places in 2012, Old Arabi is a home for beautiful and detail-painted historical homes and buildings. Arabi is only a six-minute drive from Chalmette, the parish seat of St. Bernard Parish.Read full story
Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish’s upcoming events

Jefferson Parish, LA – If you are looking for some fun in Jefferson Parish, mark your calendar and join must attend events this week. From theater performances, live music to farmer's markets and outdoor adventure, Jefferson Parish has it all!Read full story
Saint James Parish, LA

St. James Parish Pandemic Care Package Program

St. James Parish, LA - The St. James Parish Department of Human Resources, a Community Action Agency, will distribute Pandemic Care Packages to residents in September. All applicants must pre-register by August 30th and meet the community service block grant's 200 percent Federal Income Poverty Guidelines to be eligible.Read full story
Saint James Parish, LA

St. James Parish Hospital provides Monoclonal Antibody IV Treatments

St. James Parish, LA - Monoclonal Antibody IV Treatments are now available at St. James Parish Hospital to COVID-19 patients who have a doctor's referral. These treatments may reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms and/or hospitalization caused by COVID-19. Patients must present within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.Read full story
Slidell, LA

Recycle Day hosted by Keep Slidell Beautiful

SLIDELL, LA - On Saturday, August 21, Recycling Day hosted by Keep Slidell Beautiful will be held at the Bayou Lane Parking Lot near Heritage Park, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Keep Slidell Beautiful is a government organization that focuses on Little Prevention, Community Improvement, Beautification, and Waste Reduction in the City of Slidell. Keep Slidell Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and was established in March 2007.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New phase three COVID-19 guidelines

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 16, the Modified Phase Three of COVID-19 Guidelines in New Orleans will be in full effect. Indoor mask mandate will also be reinstated and people must have proof of vaccine or a negative test to participate in some activities.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Apply for a grant from the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund is providing grants for projects and programs that are held in New Orleans. New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund (NOTCF) is a non-profit organization that advances sustainable tourism by providing grants, partnerships, and programs to support cultural industries based in the City of New Orleans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Ten Most recommended veterinarians in New Orleans

If you have pets and require treatment or certain medical conditions that must be taken to the vet, do not delay. Immediately take them to the best vet closest to your home. Here are the ten most recommended veterinarians for your reference:Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Negro Leagues Baseball Teams in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The city of New Orleans has been known as a place with a rich history in sports. This time, we will talk about the lesser-known baseball teams based in Crescent City during the early 20th century.Read full story
Mandeville, LA

Getting to know about Fontainebleau State Park

MANDEVILLE, LA - As you visit the Northshore of Louisiana, enjoy the beauty and fresh air of the Fontainebleau State Park. The 2,800-acre width park is located at 62883 Highway 1089. This place was formerly a sugar plantation founded by Bernard de Marigny de Mandeville, which later the town was named after him. The park offers huge moss-covered oaks, the Marigny's sugar mill ruin which was established in 1829, and a view of wild deers.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Three bars that serve New Orleans' signature Hurricane Cocktail

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Named after the serving glass that resembles a hurricane lamp, the Hurricane cocktail was created with rum during World War II since whiskey was harder to find.Read full story
Louisiana State

Creole's history and civilization in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Before Louisiana was taken over by the US in 1803, the non-Anglo-Saxon culture lifestyle called Creole grew and became the majority in South Louisiana until the early 20th century.Read full story
15 comments
New Orleans, LA

Women's Business Enterprise Council South upcoming event on women's well-being mental state

NEW ORLEANS, LA— According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, women took 47 percent of the labor force, with 38 percent of them in managerial position and 21 percent of them in C-suite. Besides moving in the labor force, many women are doing great works in leading families, too. Under these reasons, women are estimated to have a wide ability of mastering their role.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Check out these upcoming movies filmed in New Orleans this year

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans isn't a conventional choice compared to cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, or New York when it comes to a shooting place for big films. Regardless, in 2021, New Orleans still attracts filmmakers with its trademark gorgeous oak tree-lined mansions and Old World European patinas. Its spooky Vodou-inspired cemeteries are also a place that is attractive to shoot horror movies and movies that are inspired by real-life stories.Read full story
1 comments
Thibodaux, LA

Bayou Country Children’s Museum’s Field Trips

Thibodaux, LA - Explore and learn through play during a field trip with The Bayou Country Children’s Museum. The museum offers a variety of field trip options for students which focuses on South Louisiana culture. Children will delve into life on the bayou by participating in exhibits and activities and promote them in creating once-in-a-lifetime event!Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New restaurants in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is rich in culture and food. There are just so many restaurants in New Orleans and most people probably haven't tried them all. Even so, new restaurants continue to open in New Orleans. Here are some of the new restaurants available in New Orleans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Museum of African-American Studies present: Protests, politics, and a police chase

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans and its Black Activism have always been a part of American history. In March 2021, The New Orleans Museum of African-American Studies presents its symposium named "Recovered Voices: Black Activism in New Orleans from Reconstruction to the Present Day" and starts with a study on the integration of public facilities.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Alumni present: HIVE Diversity by Byron Slosar

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Tulane University has many alumni. But, Byron Kantrow Slosar from the 2000 class is one of the notable alumni, and he made a breakthrough in easing career development in the 2020s.Read full story
Mandeville, LA

Outpatient mental health clinic launched in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA - On Wednesday, Aug 4, Northlake Behavioral Health System Mandeville launched the Ness Center, an outpatient clinic providing treatments for mental health problems and addictions.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy