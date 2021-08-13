Top 3 things to do in Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish, LA – If you are visiting Lafourche Parish, you can find the allure of Louisiana's Cajun culture all over Lafourche Parish and Thibodaux. This area of Louisiana is full of adventure, located just slightly southwest of New Orleans and extending all the way down into the Gulf of Mexico isles. Plan your visit and make sure you include these activities to your “have to do” things on your list.

1. Swamp tours

A tour of the swamplands of Lafourche Parish will be an unforgettable experience, similar to traveling back in time to the prehistoric era of Louisiana. This is nature at its most thrilling, and luckily for visitors, the area has some fantastic guides to show you around. Explore the history and ecology of Bayou Boeuf as you ride through the wetlands at a leisurely pace from the guide of Torres Cajun Swamp Tours.

2. Museum Visit

Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish have plenty of museums and historical sites. You can spend a day with the kids at The Bayou Country Children's Museum in Thibodaux with history, education, and fun. Kids can ride a full-size sugar harvester, toss beads from a Mardi Gras float, climb aboard a shrimp boat, and more.

You can also visit Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building, Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, America’s Wetland Birding Trail, E.D. White Historic Site in Thibodaux, Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum and more.

3. Charter Fishing

Louisiana's Gulf of Mexico fishing is among the best in the world. Lafourche Parish's freshwater streams and saltwater wetlands provide countless opportunities for both amateur and professional anglers to catch prize-worthy fish while creating memories to last a lifetime. You can also learn more about saltwater fishing in Louisiana.

