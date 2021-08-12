Be part of the Jean Lafitte ranger team

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Discover Jean Lafitte's treasure and join the Jean Lafitte ranger team by completing activities provided by the park both through online or in person at any of the park's six sites.

Through online, complete one of the activities listed below to earn a Junior Ranger badge.

Once you've finished an activity, notify the park via email which one you did and where you want your badge mailed to (it's an honor system; you don't need to email us a copy of the activity you completed). Some of these activities were designed to be done at parks, so they may be difficult to do wherever you are, but choose one and give it your all!

You can also earn the badge in person by coming to one of the park’s six sites at no costs. Request a Junior Ranger booklet from the visitor center information desk and join the Jean Lafitte ranger team. Explore the park by participating in scavenger hunts, activities, puzzles, and other fun activities. Create your very own national park. Make a plan for Jean Lafitte. You can play along with Cajun musicians, travel through history, hunt for spider webs, pack your gear for an 1815 battle, or learn about the foods that made Louisiana cooking famous, depending on which park site you visit.

Mask or face coverings are required indoors and in crowded outdoor space and on all forms of enclosed public transportations.

