Acadian Cultural Center's current events

NEW ORLEANS, LA – If you are looking for a new community where you can share and elevate music in all cultures and all historical periods, also known as historical musicology, or simply want to broaden your understanding of Louisiana's Cajuns, then attending Acadian Cultural Center is a right choice!

Acadian Cultural Center holds two events to attend by the history buffs: Dulcimer Jam and watch The Cajun Way: Echoes of Acadia Film (hourly) and they are free!

Dulcimer Jam is held every month on the first and third Saturday at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Join and bring an acoustic instrument to play or simply listen the Cajun Dulcimer Society and its core group. Explore Louisiana’s history and music with the Baton Rouge-based Lagniappe Dulcimer Society, for dulcimer music including Cajun, country, Celtic, folk, and hymns.

Watch The Cajun Way: Echoes of Acadia, on the hour starting at 10:00 a.m. Through a 35-minute film you will find out who the Acadians are and their history to become Louisiana's Cajuns, journey from deportation in Nova Scotia, Canada, to settlement in south Louisiana.

The Acadian Cultural Center in Lafayette tells the stories of the Acadians (Cajuns) and other area groups' origins, migration, settlement, and contemporary culture. Ranger programs, films, exhibits, and events explore the mysteries of the Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana's wildest place, by sharing a variety of local traditions such as music, storytelling, dance, and food.

The number of masks required for fully vaccinated visitors varies by park. People who have not been fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas in all parks. Everyone must wear masks on all forms of enclosed public transportation.

Please check the park's website before visiting to ensure that it is open for business.

