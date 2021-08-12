Nancy Biggio was appointed as the Associate Vice President for the University of New Orleans Graduate School

The University of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The University of New Orleans Graduate School has appointed Nancy Biggio as the new associate vice president.

Biggio has two decades of higher education experience. She has a doctorate in political science from the University of Alabama, spent some time teaching political science, and served as an associate provost for the last 10 years at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

Biggio considers herself very experienced in higher education operations and has worked in various areas, which include career development, admissions, service learning, retention and global engagement. She also has collaborated with deans and department chairs on faculty development, resource allocation, program development, budgeting, and curricular revision.

UNO's service-minded mission was one of the things that attracted Biggio. UNO's mission is to meet the educational needs of people in New Orleans and serve as the only public research university in the city.

Biggio loves policies and procedures, and uses them as tools to maintain the quality of a program and help students succeed.

“My role is to act as administrative oversight for all graduate programs at UNO to ensure policy and procedures are adhered to, but more importantly, to work with faculty and schools to help recruit and retain graduate students and aid in their success,” said Biggio.

Biggio is the new steward of 32 master's and nine doctoral programs of the University and she sees herself not only as an administrator, but as an ambassador and advocate as well.

Biggio added that she would like to meet and collaborate with people, and hopes that people will reach out to her to help them achieve their goals.

