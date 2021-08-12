Attractions in St. Tammany Parish

Mathieu/Unsplash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - St. Tammany Parish, also known as Louisiana's Northshore, is only 40 minutes away from New Orleans. There are so many things available at the Northshore, from nature adventures, shopping, swamp tours, festivals, various foods, and many others. Here are some of the attractions available in St. Tammany Parish.

1. 30 by Ninety Theatre

30 by Ninety Theatre is a non-profit organization founded in June 2014 by Adolfo Rodriguez, Tom Bubrig, and Jason Leader and is located at 880 Lafayette St. Mandeville, LA 70448. The theater is a live theater that shows plays and musicals.

2. Abita Brewing Company

Abita Brewing Company is the largest craft brewery in the Southeast, where you can learn about Abita's history and the brewing process of Abita beers. There are guided tours, self-guided tours, and bus tours. They also have a gift shop where you can buy various souvenirs such as keychains, shirts, and others. You can either make a reservation or just visit straightaway.

3. Abita Creek Flatwoods Preserve

At the preserve, you can explore the Pitcher Plant Trail which features a boardwalk crossing of a savanna habitat, where you can see a bayhead swamp, longleaf pine forest, and pitcher plants. It is located at Abita Springs, LA 70420.

4. Abita Mystery House at the UCM Museum

Abita Mystery House is located at the UCM Museum, which is also known as the "you-see-em" Museum. The museum displays a collection that includes old arcade machines, interactive vignettes of Southern life, memorabilia, a hand-cranked piano, and over 50,000 found and recycle objects presented by artist/impresario John Preble.

