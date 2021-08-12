Adopt a healthy lifestyle by visiting Tulane Living Well Clinic

CDC/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Visit the Tulane Living Well Clinic to get information and resources on how to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The clinic provides services such as a metabolic care program, primary care, and urgent care. The metabolic care program includes health coaching, dietary counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, and culinary medicine.

The Tulane Living Well Clinic opened a new branch in August 2020. The first clinic is located in the School of Medicine's Hutchinson Building downtown. The new clinic provides the same services and is located at University Square, 200 Broadway, Suite 108.

At the Living Well Clinic, Tulane employees can get urgent care and nurse practitioner visits for free, get reduced copays from visits with Tulane Doctors physicians, and telehealth. Both of the clinics are managed by Jenine Dabon, a board-certified family nurse practitioner.

A sergeant from the Tulane University Police Department (TUPD), Joseph Elfer has been to the clinic and he recommends their services and encourages people to take advantage of the resources provided by the clinic to help people adopt a healthier way of living.

The School of Medicine at the Hutchinson Building also operates the Occupational Health Clinic, which provides assessments and treatments for injuries in the workplace. Through its collaboration with the Living Well Clinic throughout the pandemic, the clinic has prepared physicians, staff, and residents to operate clinics and test symptomatic patients.

The Living Well Clinics and the Occupational Health Clinic have vaccinated over 12,000 people and they continue to provide vaccinations at the Hutchinson Building and Phelps Hall.

Both of the Living Well Clinics are open from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book an appointment by email at WellnessClinic@tulane.edu or call 504-988-4325 for the downtown location and 504-988-8935 for the uptown location.

