Veteran Saints Cornerback Robinson Retired, Thinning team's depth chart

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Saints' footing and roster have been shifted again as Patrick Robinson made his decision to retire from NFL. This decision removes yet another veteran player while also thinning the ranks of the four straight NFC South division champions.

Robinson, a Miami, Fla. native, was drafted by the Saints in the first round in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for the Saints until 2014, then had one-year stints with the Chargers, Colts, and Eagles– winning a Super Bowl with them– before returning to New Orleans before the 2018 season.

He started two games for the Saints last season, backing up Janoris Jenkins with the Tennessee Titans. He accumulated two interceptions to add to his 11 career interceptions with the Saints and 16 career interceptions.

Saints' head coach Sean Payton then said that Robinson's retirement was a surprise. Payton didn't even know that the move was coming, and he insisted that he usually still will be surprised.

Payton said that Robinson has a long career in the NFL, and he has been talking with the cornerback. Both of them spoke for about half an hour, and then Robinson showed his decision to hang up his boots, which Payton referred to as not unusual decision during the preseason.

"It's hard to ever see somebody and how they're feeling. When you have a large group of players like this, someone who has played as long as he has, he felt comfortable with his decision and certainly, we respect that," said Payton.

Robinson's retirement is the second retirement in a consecutive week for New Orleans. Previously, defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow also stepped away from the game as he went back to attend a postgraduate program.

These decisions added salt to the wound for the Saints recently. They already lost some players besides two veterans in Robinson and Glasgow.

New Orleans lost their leading wide receiver, Michael Thomas, then losing defensive end David Onyemata. The newest was losing placekicker Wil Lutz, who initially didn't have any backup.