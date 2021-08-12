New Saints Kicker Hopes To Play in New Orleans For a Long Time

New Orleans, La. – Brett Maher has officially joined the New Orleans Saints squad. This time, the kicker wanted to make a longtime stay since Wil Lutz, the Saints' longtime kicker, will be sidelined for a long time.

Maher said that he's interested to play a full season in New Orleans. Last season, the 30-year old kicker spent time with the New York Jets, Washington Football Club, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals, albeit on the practice roster.

He hopes his stay is long enough to prove himself as a valuable player and help New Orleans win some games in the 2021 regular season.

"There's a lot of time where you don't feel like you're in control of what your situation is, but to be able to stay kind of in the grind of it and do what you need to do to stay sharp mentally and physically to be ready when a situation arises, I feel like I did a good job with that over the last six or seven months," said Maher about his opportunity to play in the regular season again.

Maher converted his field goal on Monday, August 9. He last played in the NFL regular season with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2019. During his stint in Texas, he made 20 of 30 field goals and 36 point-after attempts.

Saints' head coach Sean Payton appreciates Maher's ability. Payton appreciates the kicker's consistency since the coaching staffs had two kickers for tryouts.

On the other hand, Maher said that his workout is good. He is also glad to prove himself as an experienced placekicker.

"You come here and expect to make kicks, and that's what I did. I'm glad to have the opportunity now to prove myself with this organization and help win some games," add the former Nebraska Cornhusker.