New Orleans Saints announce latest roster moves involving veterans Brett Maher, Patrick Robinson

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Saints have announced their latest roster move. They signed veteran kicker Brett Maher and released veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson, who immediately retired.

The former Nebraska Cornhuskers player Maher was originally signed by the New York Jets after going undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft. He then moved up north and played with three Canadian Football League teams, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa RedBlacks, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, especially with the capital-based team.

Maher's success in CFL led him to be recruited by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. For two seasons, he kicked in 29 regular-season games and drilled 49-of-66 field goals attempts. He was also hitting all but one of his 69 points after touchdown attempts, accumulating 215 of them, and he also notched 88 kickoffs four touchbacks in his 142 attempts.

As Wil Lutz is sidelined because of injury, Maher will be the Saints' primary kicker for the time being. The corresponding move was releasing the veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson.

The Saints picked the 11-year NFL veteran in the first round 2010 NFL draft out of Florida State University, playing eight years with New Orleans. He also played for the San Diego Chargers before their move up the state, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring back in the 2017 season.

Robinson, 33, finishes his football career with 123 career games; 62 of them are starts. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound cornerback has accumulated 322 career tackles and 16 interceptions. This season, he was expected to reclaim his cornerback spot opposite his former understudy Marshon Lattimore.

