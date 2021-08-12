New Orleans 29th Cutting Edge Conference

29th Cutting Edge C.E. The Conference will be back in New Orleans on August 26-28 2021 at the Intercontinental New Orleans.

This is a golden opportunity for music players, business and entertainment as well as creative industry players.

Cutting Edge C.E. (previously the Cutting Edge Music Business Conference) will once again cover today's entertainment industry's major issues and latest trends. You may choose the sessions that vary on Entertainment Law, Music Business, Film Financing, and Tax Credits, Roots Music, and NewWorks Showcases during the conference.

This year's speakers featuring Wallace Collins, an attorney in private practice in New York specializing in the entertainment industry; Lilli Lewis, Louisiana Red Hot Records’ award-winning singer/songwriter Lilli Lewis is known for her powerful vocals and progressive style of music; Monica Corton, the Founder & CEO of Go to Eleven Entertainment and the Go to Eleven Entertainment; Jeffrey Brabec, Vice President of Business Affairs for BMG Chrysalis and co-author of the book "MUSIC, MONEY, AND SUCCESS" and many more experts on their respective industries.

Entertainment Law Seminars will be addressing some issues on Covering Recording Contracts, Publishing Contracts, Termination of Transfer, Copyrights, Neighboring Rights, Entrepreneur Crowdfunding (JOBS Act), Filmmakers Agreements, VR/Interactive laws while Music Business Sessions will take an issue of "Sustaining Culture in the Urban Gentrification Era at the New Orleans Jazz Museum" for the panel session. There will be also a Keynote Interview by Rick French with CEO of Sound Solutions, Alex Heiche as well as the three days Songwriters Bootcamp with Michele Vice-Maslin.

The conference fee will cost $35 – $375 and refund policy applied for 30 days before the event.

The InterContinental New Orleans has agreed to be the location for the event and you can get a special rate starting from $99.

To join the conference, please register here.

