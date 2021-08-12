Culture Aid Nola to provide for underserved residents of NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Based on the American Community Survey in 2019 on five-year estimates, New Orleans holds a 23.7 percent poverty rate. Facing the pandemic of Covid-19 doesn't make it any better, as businesses and several of tourism attraction are forced to close due to the economy difficulty. Under these reasons, the Culture Aid NOLA aims to help the underserved community of New Orleans.

The Culture Aid NOLA provides fresh foods distribution with their mission of "no-barrier, no-stigma aid, requiring zero paperwork or ID". They serve everyone despite their background, without demanding any proof of income, or so on. They deliver their foods directly to chosen hard-hit neighborhood to make sure everyone gets easy access to their service.

The Culture Aid NOLA scheduled to do their service twice a week, every Wednesdays, 6 p.m., at OurLady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1835 St. Roch and Saturdays, 9 a.m., at Corpus Christi Church, 2022 St. Bernard

Besides food-distribution, they also offer different types of services such as: health information, aid navigation, and mental health access.

To achieve a well-scoped of wide people with their work, they unite with various groups and organizations around New Orleans. In addition, they also open a volunteer program for anyone who wants to help directly on-site, it's advised for applicants to posses the ability of lifting 30lbs weight, and are able to stand for a long-hour during the process of distributing.

Erica Chomsky-Adelson, the founder and executive director of The Culture Aid NOLA, has a strong background in working for nonprofit organization, as her previous experience on working for various organization in disaster response has taken her 12 years under the service.

Register and look for further information click here.

