Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 Stormwater Conference

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Mayor LaToya Cantrell just announced on Aug 10 through her official twitter account @mayorcantrell about her enrollment to the Environment Protection Agency Region 6 Stormwater Conference.

She stated, "In many ways we have gone from tragedy to triumphs quickly becoming a model for how to build back a more resilient city".

Under the theme of Weathering the Storm: Resiliency and Protection Through Design, New Orleans, currently ahead on sustainable solutions and utilizing federal investment to rapidly implement green, blue, and traditional gray infrastructure improvements despite facing the challenges of some of the oldest, most neglected streets and deteriorating water, sewer and drainage lines in the U.S, according to her.

As Green Infrastructure and Low Impact Development Workshop is in one of the conference agenda, this workshop intended to address the issue of water, waste, differences in gray and green infrastructure (GI), and GI types.

Low Impact Development (LID) is a way to site planning for land improvements that'll be implemented along with the existing site conditions. The core of this site planning and design of the LID stormwater management systems will be given under the case studies.

As an honorable of the conference, Mayor LaToya Cantrell holds the same value and purpose to this program as how she's known to prioritize the improvements of people's lives. With a background of experience as the President of the Broadmoor Improvement Association, her service had brought a lot of positive impacts on redeveloping the neighborhood post the Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.