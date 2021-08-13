Upcoming events for families in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA – If you are planning a day out and have fun with your family, here are some events across the city of New Orleans that you can attend with your kids this week. Save the dates and have fun!

Covington White Linen for Public Art

The Covington Business Association (CBA) presents Covington White Linen for Public Art, a free soirée in downtown Covington on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This free event will take place throughout Covington's Cultural Arts District, primarily on Boston Street between Lee Lane and Columbia. You can shop, stroll, eat, and drink while taking in a variety of local vendors, live music, art demonstrations, and other activities.

To learn more about this event, go to click here.

Canvas and Kids

Bring the kids in for a morning of fantastic fun painting and creating their own projects on Saturday, August 14 & 21, at 11 a.m., to “Canvas & Kids” at Belle Chasse Highway!! All art supplies are provided!

For more information and registration call (504) 324-4897 or email to info@mixitupartstudio.com, or visit www.mixitupartstudio.com

BrickUniverse New Orleans

Attend BrickUniverse New Orleans at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center on August 14-15, 2021, and will be the ultimate LEGO fan experience.

Choose between Saturday and Sunday admission and enjoy amazing LEGO attractions designed to inspire, educate, and entertain. This exciting, family-friendly event will feature a plethora of amazing LEGO creations to admire, vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories, and much more!

For more information and to buy tickets go to https://www.brickuniverse.com/neworleans.

