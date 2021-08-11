A new grant aims to improve youth family planning in Democratic Republic of the Congo

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Packard Foundation has awarded Dr. Julie Hernandez, associate professor of international health and sustainable development at Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, a $1.5 million grant to improve access to family planning resources for youth and adolescents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or DRC.

Funded by both Packard and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the grant expands on the school's existing family planning work in the African country and assist in refocusing current efforts to specifically target youth and adolescents aged 15 to 24. According to Hernandez, this population is rapidly growing and faces some of the most significant barriers to family planning services.

For more than a decade, Tulane has used a community-based model to design, test, and pilot methods of providing contraception in the DRC.

“Youth and adolescents, and women in general, in the DRC face a number of barriers to access family planning services if they only have access to it in healthcare facilities,” says Hernandez. The cost of such services, as well as the stigma associated with them, are both impediments, particularly for young people.

Rather than relying on doctors, who may be judgmental of women or fail to provide them with all available options, the Tulane team employs community health workers and nursing school graduates who are well-versed in the local community. They set up what Hernandez refers to as "mini family planning marketplaces," known locally as "Lelo PF," with tents for privacy and "family planning positive" music and messages.

The community health workers and nursing graduates who work with the team go door to door, informing women about the services that are available. They offer contraceptive counseling and recommendations, including condoms, oral contraceptive pills, emergency contraception, injectable contraception, Cyclebeads- fertility tracking system, and contraceptive implant, a very popular method in DRC.

Tulane will continue to collaborate with the local distributor Santé Rurale (Rural Health) or SANRU. Packard's ultimate goal is to build capacity in the DRC, so the Tulane team will assist SANRU in developing their own model and monitoring and evaluating the results.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.