New Orleans Pelicans completed three-team trade with Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans announced that they completed a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

In the first trade, New Orleans acquired Lithuanian center Jonas Valančiūnas along with draft rights to 2021 first-round pick Trey Murphy III, who was drafted 17th overall from the Grizzlies.

The team also procured 2021 second-round pick Brandon Boston Jr. which then was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Valančiūnas averaged 17.1 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game. The former fifth overall draft pick in the 2011 draft won the 2019 NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors.

In exchange, the Pelicans sent New Zealand-born center Steven Adams and veteran guard Eric Bledsoe to the Grizzlies. They also swapped the draft rights of the tenth overall pick Ziarie Williams, 40th overall pick Jared Butler, a Louisiana native, along with a protected 2022 first-round pick.

In addition, the Pelicans have also acquired guard Devonte’ Graham from the Hornets in exchange for small forward/ shooting guard Wes Iwundu.

Charlotte will grab future protected first-round draft pick and cash considerations from New Orleans. The Michael Jordan-owned team will also receive the draft rights of Tyler Harvey, the 51st overall pick from Memphis as part of the three-team deal.

The Pelicans' General Manager David Griffin said that the team has focused on improving shooting ability. The team also needs some leadership and overall fit in the twelve-men roster. Griffin emphasized that the players that joined the team spoke about those areas of concern.

"More importantly, their strength of character as men, and teammates that are eager to be part of our larger Pelicans family will be critical as we continue building towards sustainable success," added Griffin.

