A Tulane faculty member talks about maternal health and gun violance in Nature

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Dr. Maeve Wallace, a reproductive and perinatal epidemiologist at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, was featured in Nature and interviewed for her work on gun violence and maternal health on an accompanying podcast.

In an interview, she discussed The National Institutes of Health's decision to release funding for research into gun violence was significant and became available to study gun violence deaths and injuries. The federal government ceased funding gun-violence research in 1996 after Congress passed the "Dickey Amendment," which prohibited the CDC from using funds to advocate or promote gun control. In 2019, Congress passed a budget that included $25 million for research into gun violence.

Wallace had been researching maternal health for years. She had come across several firearms fatalities during her investigation, concentrated on the social, structural, and policy determinants of maternal and child health and how health inequities, such as structural racism, violence, health policy, and human rights, affect these areas.

She was aware that firearms were politically divisive in the United States, so she frequently tucked related terms and findings deep within her papers and proposals. Finally, funding to study gun violence enabled Wallace to expand her research to focus on maternal fatalities involving firearms.

Her most recent research focuses on maternal health in the United States. She published a study five years ago that found that being pregnant or recently having a baby nearly doubles a woman's risk of death.

Wallace is the Mary Amelia Center for Women's Health Equity Research (MAC) associate director and a faculty researcher at Tulane's Violence Prevention Institute. MAC conducts interdisciplinary research to identify and dismantle barriers to knowledge, opportunity, and health for women and their communities and address health inequities across the lifespan.

The Violence Prevention Institute serves as a hub for supporting and expanding multidisciplinary violence prevention research, teaching, community programs, and advocacy efforts at Tulane University in New Orleans and beyond.

