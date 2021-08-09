New Orleans Saints Rookie Linebacker on Adjusting his Playing Style

Pixabay/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen has been given some reps during this pre-season training. Yet, he still adjusts his playing style and tries to imitate some more established players.

Previously, undrafted rookie Hansen missed his rookie season in 2019 due to a back injury. It took him a year to come out from the training camp. Yet, he was placed on the injury reserve before being waived and resigned to the practice squad. Then, he was placed on the active roster at the end of the season.

Hansen looked up to his All-Pro teammate, Davis, since his availability has been an issue. He also looks for other similar inside linebackers such as San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner and Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner since the players he mentioned were great at avoiding blocks with their hand

"They get around blocks and it's kind of a new style of play, where I feel like it used to be just all downhill, and that's kind of been my game. I shoot (gaps) a lot and sometimes it's just too much banging (laughing)," said Hansen when comparing his playing style to some of the more established players in the NFL.

He also thinks that he can do what Davis did. Hansen mentioned that by using his hands more, he has tried doing what Demario does, which is get off blocks easily and make plays on the ball. Hansen also received sufficient practice against his teammates, left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. So, he thought that his approach is mostly about how to work through and around blocks with different techniques.

Nonetheless, he still has a problem. Hansen tackled backup running back Stevie Scott III and knocked down Scott, who didn't carry the ball. He explained his wrong approach that he initially thought it was a run, hence he came up so hot. Unfortunately, he ended up not having the ball.

