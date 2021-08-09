New Orleans Saints Safety Needs More Production to Improve His Performance

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Marcus Williams, the New Orleans Saints safety has been a good player for the franchise since he joined the team. But, he still wants to improve and get better in the future.

Williams has accumulated 13 interceptions, 30 passes defensed, along with three fumbles after his four seasons in the NFL. The starting free safety for New Orleans knows that he needs lots more production if he wants to continue to produce for his team, and he can also track his maturing process as a player.

"A lot of mental growth. Just coming in as a rookie, you know you have to catch up fast, you have to catch up to the guys who are there. So as a rookie, I was spending a lot of time in the film room and it just carries over," said Williams about his improvement.

Williams admitted that he gets better year by year after getting more and more reps, watching his own performance, and trying new things. He also asked a lot of questions to his teammates, regardless of their position.

"I just continue to ask questions, ask my peers questions, ask even the quarterbacks questions to see what I'm doing that they're picking up on so that I can get better at that when I go out on the field against opponents," added Williams.

When setting a path to getting better, Williams has been able to prove it. His rookie season was solid with four interceptions and seven passes defensed, 73 tackles in 15 starts. But his performance regressed in his sophomore year.

In 2019, he bounced back as he also accumulated his first career pick-six. His reliability was still shown during the 2020 season as he had the chance to make a play on a ball. Nonetheless, Williams said that film study was the primary method helping him to assess his previous performance and get better in upcoming games.

"I can put myself in better position knowing where I'm supposed to be at, knowing what my range is depending on where I am on the field," said the 6-foot-1, 210-pound player.

