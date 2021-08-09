Saints' rookie Payton Turner shows versatility and eagerness to learn from veteran players

Pixabay

NEW ORLEANS, LA– New Orleans Saints rookie defensive lineman Payton Turner has shown versatility on the Saints' preseason Training camp. He showed his eagerness to learn with the Saints' veteran players, especially players with the same position as him.

During the preseason training, Turner played the left side and right side of the defensive line. On Tuesday, he defended a pass from the left side of the defensive line, then the following day, he was able to push the opposing offensive lineman into backup quarterback Ian Book's lap as he plays on the right side.

The Houston, Tex., native then gave his opinion about his seniors at defensive end. He said that his profile suits the Saints, as the remaining edge rushers have the necessary ability to play on both sides of the defensive line.

"I think that was one of the things that the Saints got me for, is because they like those long, versatile linemen – Marcus (Davenport), Cam (Jordan), Grando (Carl Granderson), Tanoh (Kpassagnon) – all these guys that can sub rush and everything, you've got a lot of athletes on the field," said Turner about his seniors.

Yet, similar to most rookies, Turner is still deep in the learning phase. He was picked as the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and as a first-round draft pick, he will be one of the most important players on the Saints roster this season.

"We've got a lot of good players on the team, and being able to learn from them – not only what they say, but just being able to watch them on tape, the way they play and everything – is just great," added the former Houston Cougars player.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.