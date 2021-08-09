Top 3 Turkish Restaurants in New Orleans

Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Greater New Orleans metro area has lots of cultures. As a melting pot for cultures, foods from all around the world are available in New Orleans. The city has lots to offer for tourists, travelers, and immigrants, especially their Turkish food.

Here are the top three Turkish restaurants in New Orleans.

1. Kebab

Named after one of the dishes associated with Turkish cuisine, this restaurant is inspired by the Mediterranean and Dutch cooking. It is located at 2315 Saint Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117.

"Kebab" serves spit-style doner and gyro kebab sandwiches made from scratch. The restaurant stone-bake its bread hourly and uses fresh herb sauces and hand-cut Belgian fries. Its price ranges from $5 to $17.

Kebab is open every day except Tuesday, from 11.a.m. to 12. a.m.

2. Anatolia Mediterranean Cuisine

Located at 3100 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115, Anatolia Mediterranean Cuisine brings you not only Turkish cuisine but the whole Mediterranian cuisine in the town. It also serves vegan menus.

This restaurant serves a variety of menus, from Spinach pie at $5.95 to a combination kabob for just under $23. It is open every day from 11. a.m. to 10.00 p.m.

3. Instanbul Cafe

Instanbul Cafe serves a fusion of Turkish food served in an American-style fast-food restaurant. Located in the French Quarter, here you can enjoy halal food at the center of the Big Easy.

For under $15, you can have a pack of ready-to-serve gyro wrap alongside a side dish and drink. It is open every day from 10.00 a.m. to 3.00 a.m., which makes it a great place to grab a quick dinner.

