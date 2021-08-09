Top 5 Gay Bars in New Orleans

Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — In New Orleans, a city where diversity and openness are highly valued by its citizens, it may be a little confusing for gay travelers to find the most suitable bars or clubs for them. In this city of culture and music, even Easter has its own gay parade.

There is no clear benchmark that can define a gay bar and a straight bar in New Orleans. Nonetheless, you might want to consider Café Lafitte's in Exile on Bourbon Street, which is the oldest still operating gay bar in the United States.

There is no special time for gay travelers to enjoy the nights in New Orleans. "Southern Decadence" — the largest LGBT circuit party in the south -- attracts over 250,000 tourists every Labor Day weekend, make it the most entertaining time of year for LGBT guests.

On the other hand, New Orleans is a popular weekend destination all year, with a thriving LGBT scene of local clubs and restaurants that make it enjoyable to visit at any time. The following are some recommended gay bars in town:

1. Café Lafitte's

Café Lafitte's is the oldest gay bar still operating in the United States today. The bar is open 24 hours a day and has had influential guests, including Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote.

2. Golden Lantern

If you are looking for a reasonable price to drink with a vintage decorated bar, Golden Lantern is the place. Located in French Quarter, the bar is open every day until midnight.

3. The Bourbon Pub Parade

Bourbon Pub Parade has been the original gay LGBT bar in New Orleans' French Quarter since 1974. It is the city's largest gay bar for Southern Decadence, Mardi Gras, Halloween, and New Year's Eve.

4. Good Friends Bar & Queens

Good Friends Bar is a multi-level facility perfect for a laid-back night out or a quiet evening with your special someone or group of friends. When visiting this bar, you should try its signature drink: "The Separator".

5. The Oz

Located in the heart of the French Quarter, The Oz is a place for party animals! You can enjoy the show — from Hot Go-Go Dancers, Drag Queens performances, or even pole dancer acrobatics — while drinking some good whiskey or beer.

