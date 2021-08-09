Beautify Your Garden with New Orleans Native Plants

Mary Hammel/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Gardening has become everyone's new hobby to spend their leisure time at home. Take advantage of the humid subtropical climate of New Orleans to nurture some of its native plants.

From trees, flowers, shrubs, to even grasses, here are New Orleans native plants that can brighten up your garden.

1. Louisiana Phlox (Phlox divaricata)

Also known as Wild Blue Phlox or Woodland Phlox, the flowers have soft fragrances and some nectars on them that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Phlox has blue, white, and lavender clusters. The leaves turn into a unique wine color which makes it more beautiful.

2. Luna Hibiscus

The beautiful pink white flower can grow for about 7-8 inches on spring days. It is best to plant them in mid to the end of spring where the sun covers the days.

3. Virginia Willow (Itea virginica Henry's Garner)

Also known as Virginia Sweetsphire, this shrub rarely has flowers but its leaves turn red when it comes to the fall season. It is best to mulch it after planting it and get its best fall color on sunny days.

4. Swamp Azalea (Rhododendron Viscosum)

The beautiful warm red, white and pinkish flower can grow up its height to 8 feet. It has a soft fragrance from spring to summer to attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

5. Golden Rain Tree

This tree has pretty yellow blossoms that bloom in the late spring and summer. The ornamental tree is usually planted for its visual attraction. It grows well with sunny weather and can blossoms quickly for about three years after painting.

