Top 5 Cooking Classes in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Aside from being famous for its music and culture, New Orleans is also a paradise for foodies. From Crawfish Etouffee to The New Orleans Muffaletta, or Po'boy and Muffuletta Sandwiches.

The cuisine of New Orleans is heavily influenced by Creole cuisine and Cajun cuisine, with a touch of French, Spanish, West African, and Native American cuisine. Seafood also plays a prominent part in the cuisine, due to Louisiana's geographical proximity to the sea.

For those of you who like culinary hunting while learning about history, the French Quarter offers many legendary and historic restaurants such as Antoine's which was opened in 1840 and Tujaque's in around 1856.

For those of you who want to learn to cook in New Orleans, whether it's just a hobby or for professional purposes, here are several places that are recommended for you to try:

1. Kitchen in the Garden, New Orleans Botanical Garden

Located in 5 Victory Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119, The stunning New Orleans Botanical Garden now has a fresh new outdoor exhibition kitchen and event space called Kitchen in the Garden. From chef-driven dinners with local celebrities like Michael Gulotta and Susan Spicer to culinary classes like how to build the perfect tortilla, prepare a creamy etouffee sauce, and even roast a whole animal.

2. New Orleans School of Cooking

Named the 2018 Traveler’s Choice in the United States by TripAdvisor, the New Orleans School of Cooking offers on and off-site demonstrations on cooking classes, private parties, and an awesome retail selection. It has been open for teaching cooking in the French Quarter since 1980. The institution offers a daily morning demonstration lesson for $28 to $32 to welcome guests.

3. The Mardi Gras School of Cooking

If you like a warm, family-style atmosphere to learn to cook, Mardi Gras School of Cooking is the right place. The interactive classrooms located in the French Quarter home kitchen offer a home-like cooking environment. By spending $150-$195, you'll be taught the art of using a knife and the importance of seasoning in Louisiana cuisine.

4. Crescent City Cooks

Located in 201 Chartres St. of French Quarter, the cooking school offers daily three-course lunch demos for $35, you can cook the rice stuffed peppers and shrimp remoulade for $100-$150, depending on the size of the group. The price is included a glass of wine or beer.

5. Langlois Culinary Crossroads

Langlois was once a cooking school in the Marigny when it was founded in 2012 by charismatic Chef Amy Sins. She and her team who have been called one of the “Best Cooking Schools Around the World” by Travel + Leisure magazine will share their experiences and enlighten you on how to cook New Orleans local cuisine.

