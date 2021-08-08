Indulge your sweet tooth in Jefferson Parish

Mike Meeks/Unsplash

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA — Bakeries, coffee shops, and cafes in Jefferson Parish offer a range of delicacies. From custom cake and French pastries to Creole cuisine and frozen yogurt, here are the places where you can satisfy your sweet tooth in Jefferson Parish.

1. Amore Bakery and Cafe

Located in historic Gretna, Amore serves pastries, specialty coffees, and gelato. Breakfast sandwiches are freshly made on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. It also opens now for lunch on Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2. Haydel's Bakery

Haydel's Bakery has been treating New Orleans locals to fresh-baked pastries, cakes, and Kajun Kringles with its coffee house seating for 50 years. It opens from Tuesday to Saturday on 4037 Jefferson Highway.

3. La Medeleine French Bakery and Cafe

This little France in Metairie has earned loyal guests for 25 years through its unique atmosphere and foods. It operates every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. providing takeout, catering, and delivery services.

4. LeBrane's Creole Cuisine and Catering

LeBrane takes pride in its services and innovative cuisine. Launched in 2015, LeBrane Creole Cuisine is a work of collaboration between Chef Carol Marie LeBrane and Myron LeBrane Jr. who strives to bring "a taste of love in every bite." It opens every Tuesday to Saturday at Sala Avenue, Westwego.

5. Todd's Frozen Yogurt

A whopping range of flavors with over 100 toppings can be found at Todd's Frozen Yogurt. In addition to that, it also serves caramel popcorn, cinnamon rolls, gourmet coffee, smoothies, and juices. Located at Severn Ave Suite Metairie, the shop opens every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.