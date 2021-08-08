Best local coffee shops in Baton Rouge

Karl Fredrickson/Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA – For those wishing to get their caffeine fix or enjoy a cup of specialty coffee, the city of Batons Rogue has plenty of options. This section contains a list of the best local coffee shops in the Baton Rouge area.

1. Rêve Coffee Lab

Named after a French word for 'dream,' Rêve's specialty coffee is inspired by the customs and spirit of Cajun's background. The locally-owned shop and roastery are dedicated to bringing a new tradition of coffee-roasting to Acadiana. It opens every day and serves breakfast, lunch, pastries, cocktails, beers, and wines as well.

2. Light House Coffee

Light House cares about providing specialty coffee and giving back to coffee farmers through carefully choosing ethical coffee roasters. The shop is open every day to offer what they call a coffee experience that impacts the world.

3. Magpie Cafe Perkins Overpass

The bright and contemporary concept of Magpie was a culmination of the owners' inspirational travel across Italy and the States. The shop opens from Tuesday to Sunday, selling both artisan specialty coffee and creative, healthy, and diverse menu choices.

4. Highland Coffees

Located at the historic North Gates of Louisiana State University, Highland Coffees has been a popular destination for customers from across Baton Rouge since 1989. It imports and roasts the finest green coffees from around the world, features twenty-five types of loose teas, and provides freshly baked pastries.

5. City Roots Coffee Bar

City Roots focuses on small-batch roasting and hand-crafted coffee drinks, such as sparkling lattes, nitro-coffees, and ice-cream-based alternatives. Milk alternatives such as almond, oat, hemp, and soy are available. It opens every day and also serves non-coffee drinks, gourmet chocolate, baked goods, and pizzas.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.