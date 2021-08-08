West Baton Rouge Museum holds these 5 events and programs every year

Mick Haupt/Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA - The West Baton Rouge Museum has a mission to research, collect, preserve, and present artifacts and documents related to the West Baton Rouge Parish. Located at Port Allen Cultural District, the museum offers plenty of annual events and programs to learn more about the history and cultural heritage of the Parish.

1. Ethel Claiborne Dameron Lecture Series

Ethel Claiborne Dameron is the founder of the West Baton Rouge Historical Association and West Baton Rouge Museum. Around 1968, Mrs. Dameron persuaded the Police Jury to make space for the parish museum at a former courthouse. The lecture series is held annually in memory of Mrs. Dameron and the program is free and open to the public.

2. SugarFest

To celebrate the sugar cane harvest on the first Sunday in October, the museum provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about local culture, music, and history for free. The celebration features demonstrations of various folk art, occupational craft, cane cutting and grinding, as well as tours of exhibits and historic buildings.

3. Halloween

In collaboration with the West Baton Rouge Parish Library, Halloween at the museum is filled with fun activities and entertainment since 1993. All visitors are encouraged to come in costume and bring bags to collect the candies.

4. Veterans on Parade

To show appreciation for the veterans' service and sacrifices, Veterans on Parade was created to bring veterans and their families together with the general public. The museum admission will be free for veterans, their families, and the public, following a Veterans Memorial Ceremony.

5. Holiday Open House

Open for tours and a medley of musicals, the museum welcomes guests with cider and gingerbread in December. Aside from the holiday flair decoration, the museum holds several fun activities, such as making holiday crafts, storytelling, and a campus-wide scavenger hunt.

