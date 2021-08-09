Nathan Cochran becomes Xavier University's new athletics director

Fulvio Ambrosanio/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Xavier University of Louisiana has recently appointed Nathan Cochran, a veteran of historically black colleges and universities, or HBCU, as the new Executive Director of Athletics and Recreation.

Cochran previously served as assistant head football coach and coordinator of recruiting and compliance at Kentucky State University for more than two years, contributing to a nationally significant improvement of KSU's 2019 team.

Cochran will now lead Xavier Athletics and take over a program that has received nationwide acclaim while competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) for the past ten years.

"I'm excited to welcome Nathan Cochran to the senior leadership team in Xavier's Division of Student Affairs," said Xavier Vice President of Student Affairs, Curtis Wright.

"Nathan brings a wealth of experiences both as a coach and athletic administrator that will immediately advance our departmental goals and aspirations. Our talented coaches and dynamic student-athletes, coupled with Nathan's amazing communication skills, blend perfectly to position Xavier as one of the powerhouse programs in the NAIA. We are proud to have him on our team."

In the 20 years of Cochran's professional career as administrator and coach, almost 70 percent of his employment has been at HBCUs, including Philander Smith, Paine, Alma, North Park, and more. He is also a member of many organizations, such as the American Football Coaches Association and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

"I am truly honored to be selected as the Executive Director of Athletics and Recreation at the Xavier University of Louisiana," Cochran said. "I am excited to work with Xavier's great coaches, athletics staff, and tremendous student-athletes. I also look forward to developing relationships with the proud Xavier alumni and the New Orleans community.”

