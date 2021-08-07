Fatal crash claims lives of two teens in Madisonville area

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA – St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is still conducting the investigation into a fatal crash in the Madisonville area. The Sheriff's deputies were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, on Guste Island Road near Madisonville.

The vehicle involved in the accident is a 2019 white Honda civic. Members of the STPSO Traffic Division believe that the civic was traveling southbound on Guste Island Road at a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason, it ran off the roadway, crashing two trees, a utility box, and two signs.

There were four individuals inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. All of them are believed to be 16-year-old local female teenagers. Two of those individuals were pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

According to the latest report from fox8live.com, officials have identified the two victims as Makayla Bonura, of Madisonville, and Chloe Shartle, of Covington.

The other two who are believed to be the driver and another passenger were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

“My heartfelt prayers go out to all of the families involved,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “While it is always a tragedy when young lives are lost, it is especially challenging to have something like this happen in our community just days away from the start of the new school year. My thoughts are also with the friends of these girls as they return to class mourning two of their classmates.”

The deputies are continuing the investigation on the cause of the crash. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case can submit an anonymous tip through the STPSO website (https://www.stpso.com/report-a-crime/1762).