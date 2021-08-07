Tulane University player nominated for the Lombardi Award

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Tulane University linebacker, Dorian Williams has been named as one of the finalists for the 2021 Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List.

The Lombardi Award, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Houston, initially presents an annual award to the best college football offensive or defensive lineman. But, since 2016, the award has been given to a player with outstanding performance and skills while showing the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

Williams, a sophomore-year linebacker, was nominated for the award after a stellar debut season in the Tulane Green Wave jersey. He led the American Athletic Conference with 98 total tackles in 12 games, averaging 8.2 per game, while also racking a whopping amount of tackles for loss at 16.5 tackles.

The Indian Land, S.C. native has also accumulated a decent 6.5 sacks in his 36 starts with the Green Wave. With these achievements, he was named to the All-AAC Second Team after the 2020 season.

Williams' preseason watch list honor marks the second preseason accolades that the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has received.

Earlier this year, Williams was nominated to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Preseason Award List, an award for the defensive player in college football. He has also been named to the preseason All-American Athletic Conference team by Athlon Sports.

Tulane opens the 2021 season against Oklahoma, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4. The game will be aired nationally on ABC. This season, the Green Wave returns to action following an appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which is the team's third consecutive bowl appearance.

