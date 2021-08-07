New Orleans, LA

Louisiana State Museum Presents: 'Becoming American in Creole New Orleans 1896–1949' with Darryl Barthe Jr.

Pierre St-Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQNg9_0bKRq9cv00

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Louisana State Museum will be hosting an online lecture with Dartmouth College history lecturer Darryl Barthé Jr, who will talk about his new book, “Becoming American in Creole New Orleans 1896–1949”.

The program will take place via Zoom on Thursday, August 12, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT. It is free and open to the public, but prior registration is required.

Barthé Jr. is a writer and researcher who taught history and American politics at Berkeley College in Manhattan and the University of New Orleans. He also taught at the University of Sussex in Brighton, the University of Amsterdam and the University of Leiden.

The book mostly talked about the role of Louisiana Creoles in New Orleans after the Civil War, more known as the Reconstruction Era, up until the 20th century. In this webinar, Barthé Jr. discusses the book’s content along with an in-depth analysis of how the ethnic transformation of New Orleans was done during the Jim Crow era, along with its processes, voluntary associations, and social sodalities within.

In this webinar, Barthé will share his thoughts about the ethnic repression in the Creole community, which separated from both Europeans, Africans, and Amerindians. The repression will be his reasoning about how the Creole people in New Orleans separate themselves from the French (Cajun) and Spanish (Isleños) color lines.

He will also explain his views on “Creolization” and “Americanization,” the two main social processes which eventually shape the Creole identity and cultural expression in New Orleans and the surrounding area until the mid-20th century.

You can register at the link provided here: (https://forms.gle/X2Px4GwkTZp6a6xd7)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5eab1af0a1ef302d9cceb17179af2222.blob

NOLA, Saints, Poboys and writing

New Orleans, LA
249 followers
Loading

More from Pierre St-Jean

New Orleans, LA

Upcoming events for families in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA – If you are planning a day out and have fun with your family, here are some events across the city of New Orleans that you can attend with your kids this week. Save the dates and have fun!Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Acadian Cultural Center's current events

NEW ORLEANS, LA – If you are looking for a new community where you can share and elevate music in all cultures and all historical periods, also known as historical musicology, or simply want to broaden your understanding of Louisiana's Cajuns, then attending Acadian Cultural Center is a right choice!Read full story
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Attractions in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - St. Tammany Parish, also known as Louisiana's Northshore, is only 40 minutes away from New Orleans. There are so many things available at the Northshore, from nature adventures, shopping, swamp tours, festivals, various foods, and many others. Here are some of the attractions available in St. Tammany Parish.Read full story
Jean Lafitte, LA

Be part of the Jean Lafitte ranger team

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Discover Jean Lafitte's treasure and join the Jean Lafitte ranger team by completing activities provided by the park both through online or in person at any of the park's six sites.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Adopt a healthy lifestyle by visiting Tulane Living Well Clinic

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Visit the Tulane Living Well Clinic to get information and resources on how to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The clinic provides services such as a metabolic care program, primary care, and urgent care. The metabolic care program includes health coaching, dietary counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, and culinary medicine.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Culture Aid Nola to provide for underserved residents of NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Based on the American Community Survey in 2019 on five-year estimates, New Orleans holds a 23.7 percent poverty rate. Facing the pandemic of Covid-19 doesn't make it any better, as businesses and several of tourism attraction are forced to close due to the economy difficulty. Under these reasons, the Culture Aid NOLA aims to help the underserved community of New Orleans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 Stormwater Conference

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Mayor LaToya Cantrell just announced on Aug 10 through her official twitter account @mayorcantrell about her enrollment to the Environment Protection Agency Region 6 Stormwater Conference.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints announce latest roster moves involving veterans Brett Maher, Patrick Robinson

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Saints have announced their latest roster move. They signed veteran kicker Brett Maher and released veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson, who immediately retired.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Saints Kicker Hopes To Play in New Orleans For a Long Time

New Orleans, La. – Brett Maher has officially joined the New Orleans Saints squad. This time, the kicker wanted to make a longtime stay since Wil Lutz, the Saints' longtime kicker, will be sidelined for a long time.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Nancy Biggio was appointed as the Associate Vice President for the University of New Orleans Graduate School

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The University of New Orleans Graduate School has appointed Nancy Biggio as the new associate vice president. Biggio has two decades of higher education experience. She has a doctorate in political science from the University of Alabama, spent some time teaching political science, and served as an associate provost for the last 10 years at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Veteran Saints Cornerback Robinson Retired, Thinning team's depth chart

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Saints' footing and roster have been shifted again as Patrick Robinson made his decision to retire from NFL. This decision removes yet another veteran player while also thinning the ranks of the four straight NFC South division champions.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans 29th Cutting Edge Conference

29th Cutting Edge C.E. The Conference will be back in New Orleans on August 26-28 2021 at the Intercontinental New Orleans. This is a golden opportunity for music players, business and entertainment as well as creative industry players.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

A Tulane faculty member talks about maternal health and gun violance in Nature

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Dr. Maeve Wallace, a reproductive and perinatal epidemiologist at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, was featured in Nature and interviewed for her work on gun violence and maternal health on an accompanying podcast.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Athletics to announce 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Tulane Athletics has announced that it will celebrate two Hall of Fame class inductions this fall. Both of the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be honored with an on-campus celebration.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson talks about influence off the field, improving on the field

NEW ORLEANS, LA – For the New Orleans Saints, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been a one-of-a-kind athlete. After establishing himself as a dependable player on the field, the third-year defensive back seeks to enhance his presence off the field.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

A new grant aims to improve youth family planning in Democratic Republic of the Congo

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Packard Foundation has awarded Dr. Julie Hernandez, associate professor of international health and sustainable development at Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, a $1.5 million grant to improve access to family planning resources for youth and adolescents in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or DRC.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans officially acquires Tomáš Satoranský and Garrett Temple

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that they acquired guards Tomáš Satoranský and Garrett Temple from the Chicago Bulls. Both of them are acquired along with 2024 second-round pick and cash considerations from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for guard Lonzo Ball. Ball already signed a long-term sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls earlier this month.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane University Athletics announces Partnership with Standard Mortgage

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- The Tulane University Athletics and its multimedia rights holder, Tulane Sports Properties, have announced that they partner with Standard Mortgage Corporation. The partnership has already been official on Monday, August 9.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints Kicker injured, club looking for replacement

New Orleans, LA - The New Orleans Saints have announced that their main placekicker, Wil Lutz, is out for the time being. Veteran free-agent kicker Brett Maher has been signed as a corresponding move.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The long road back for Tulane Green Wave football player

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Recovering from an injury to a football player is an uphill battle, one that Tulane Green Wave football player Tyjae Spears endured during the 2020 season. Spears opened the 2020 season for the Green Wave by rushing over 100 yards in consecutive games. He becomes only the fourth Tulane freshman ever to do that.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy