New Orleans Saints officially re-signs Kwon Alexander, waive Kendall Donnerson

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- The New Orleans Saints have officially resigned linebacker Kwon Alexander. In the corresponding move, they waived another linebacker, Kendall Donnerson, per General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Alexander is a six-year veteran in the National Football League. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, out of Louisiana State University.

In his NFL Career, Alexander has started all of the 67 regular-season games he appeared in. He recorded 503 career tackles, 355 of them are solo, seven interceptions, 30 passes defended, along with 14 fumbles. He also recorded solo stops and one pass defended during his three postseason games with the 49ers back in the 2019 NFL season.

In his rookie year, Alexander was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie selection. At the time, he recorded 93 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defended and facing three fumbles.

Then Alexander improved in his sophomore year as he started all 16 games and posted a career-high 145 tackles, 108 of them are solo tackles along with a 38-yard pick-six. No wonder in his third year he was then selected to his first Pro Bowl after posting 97 sacks and three interception returns.

Alexander then signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. In eight starts, he made 34 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble as San Francisco rolled to the Super Bowl LIV.

A year later, he played the first five games with the 49ers before moving to the Saints at midseason. He soon was inserted into the starting lineup and posted 29 sacks, four passes defended along with initiating three fumbles before getting sidelined at Week 16

Donnerson, on the other hand, will be testing the free agency once again. The former Green Bay Packers player was previously waived by the Saints' NFC South rival, Carolina Panthers this offseason.

