NOLAKEYS "Stop the Violence" Youth Bike Ride for Peace

NEW ORLEANS, LA — NOLAKeys is inviting NOLA YOUTH aged 12 to 18 to join "Stop the Violence" Youth Bike Ride for Peace on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at First Grace United Methodist Church.

This is a free event where kids and teenagers aged 12 to 18 can rent bikes for free. However, adults 19 and older must bring their own bikes if they wish to ride along. A party bus will be provided for children under the age of 12, as well as children who are unable to ride bicycles, and their parents.

Free food and drinks, music, and prize giveaways will be available during the event. Free bike rentals are in limited quantity, and advanced registration is required.

NOLAKEYS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the power of music to our community by providing FREE music lessons and music experiences. During this crisis, we are all working toward a common goal: education, workforce development, and artistic expression. This crisis-related emergency campaign is our attempt to provide a source of income for musicians and music teachers, as well as musical development opportunities for children and young adults.

NOLAKEYS is looking for monetary donations of any size from donors, partners, and sponsors. All contributions are greatly appreciated and will have an impact. Supporters who are unable to make a financial contribution at this time can still help by donating used instruments and sharing our social media posts. For more information and registration please go to https://nolakeys.org/.

