Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans education program is open for volunteers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans is calling dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers to help adult learners practice their English through English as Second Language or ESL and Citizenship classes for Fall 2021.

Individuals who meet the following qualifications may apply:

Able to commit one to three days per week, 3-6 hours

Committed for a full semester.

A minimum of 18 years of age is required

A high level of English proficiency is required

The selected participants will meet new people, have fun, and gain teaching experience. Materials and training will be provided.

ESL classes will be available online and in-person in New Orleans and Metairie starting on September 13, 2021, while the Citizenship classes will start in October.

For more information or registration to volunteer, contact Sami Barefield at sbarefield@ccano.org or call 504-310-6893.

For generations, the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans (CCANO) is more than a community for residents of Louisiana. They have opened their door and welcomed individuals warmly, provided a safe haven, a defending voice as well as a helping hand.

With values of empathy, welcoming, compelling, collaborative, and discerning, they assist their neighbors in meeting both short-term and long-term needs. We manage our resources in a transparent and efficient manner. We believe that we can build a community in which everyone can live with dignity and hope together.

CCANO has served over thousands of people whether they are children, men, women, or families with various programs and services across Louisana. You can also join as part of our members or donators. To learn more about our services and programs go to https://www.ccano.org/program-directory/.

