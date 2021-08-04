Living Development Plans for Seniors in Northshore is underway

Jessica Bryant /Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Louisiana State University Health Foundation New Orleans has announced the development of a housing project located to the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain.

With an estimated $150 million fund donated by Al Copeland Family, it is one of the largest economic development projects in Louisiana.

The project is built on 29 acres of land donated by the Copeland family to LSU Health Foundation. The property itself is located near the Mariners village and valued at over $7 million, which will be the largest gift in 31 years of the Foundation.

The deal is also set to invest more than $20 million in cancer research funding. As part of the partnership from the land lease revenue, the investment will be implemented for the next 40 years.

“This partnership with LSU Health Foundation is a long-standing one, and it is my honor to donate this land in our father’s name,” said Al Copeland, Jr.

Tammany Parish residents will benefit from the development. Besides training opportunities, jobs, public and commercial amenities, it also produces revenue that will be invested into cancer research.

“We are proud that the Al Copeland Foundation chose to partner with LSUHSC which was ultimately responsible for finding the cure to the cancer that took his life, and they continue their groundbreaking clinical trials that will change the face of cancer care for generations to come. This development is just the next step in our mission to save lives and end cancer.”

The LSU Health Foundation aims to provide a comprehensive healthcare facilities near the Mariners Village. The development will incorporate cutting-edge services, including restaurants, a marina, a hotel, apartments for active adults and healthcare services provided by LSU Health Sciences Center and its students, as well as technologies from different partners

This project will be the first retirement community in Louisiana to be affiliated with a university while also providing opportunities for LSU partners. In the future, the project can allow the university to expand the foundation while engaging in projects which bring value both to the community and the mission.

