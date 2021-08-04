Tulane Green Wave Baseball Alum Plays in the Tokyo Olympics

KeithJJ/ Pixabay

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Former Tulane University Green Wave pitcher Josh Zeid will take center stage at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Zeid takes the field for the Israeli National Baseball Team in their first-ever Olympic tournament.

The baseball event is back after a 13-year hiatus. Traditional powerhouse South Korea is the defending champion, while five other teams– Israel, Mexico, Dominican Republic, United States, and the host, Japan– are vying for the gold medal.

Zeid is one of 24 players that will take the field for Israel in the baseball tournament. He will play alongside former Major League Baseball players like one-time World Series and World Baseball Classic champion Ian Kinsler, Danny Espinosa, Ty Kelly, and Ryan Lavarnway.

Aside from Zeid, the Israeli pitching staff is led by veteran pitcher Shlomo Lipetz, formerly of Netanya Lions in the Israel Baseball League. The staff is also featuring former first-round draft pick Jeremy Bleich, now a coach in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

A coach for the Chicago Cubs organization, previously Zeid played for the Houston Astros in the 2013 and 2014 MLB seasons. During his stint in the majors, he accumulated a career 5.21 Earned Runs Average (ERA) along with 42 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched. He also pitched for the Israel national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, earning a call to the All-WBC team

The team is Israel's first Olympic ball team since the 1976 Summer Olympics. In Montreal, the soccer team led by forwarding Vicky Peretz reached the quarter-finals, losing to Brazil by four goals to one.

The New Haven, a Conn. native, played two seasons at Tulane, from 2008 to 2009, before getting drafted in the tenth round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He graduated from Tulane in 2019.

Previously, Zeid played for the Vanderbilt University Commodores under coach Tim Corbin from 2006 to 2007, notching a 5.24 ERA as a freshman.

During his collegiate career at Tulane, he made 27 appearances and totaled 14 starts. He posted a decent 4.29 ERA while striking out 57 batters.

