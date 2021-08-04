New Orleans World War II Museum Presents the "140 Days to Hiroshima" Webinar

Andrej Zeman/ Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA--The National World War II Museum of New Orleans has announced that it will hold a webinar about the bombing of Hiroshima. The webinar is themed 140 Days to Hiroshima: The Story of Japan's Last Chance to Avert Armageddon, based on a book by David Dean Barrett.

This webinar will be held on the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima Bombing, on August 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom. In this free webinar, Barrett, a notable author and military historian, specializing in the Pacific Theater, invites participants to discuss the last days of the Second World War alongside Museum’s senior historian, Rob Citino, Ph.D.

This webinar centers around the closing months of the Second World War, as America's strategic bombing campaign finally arrived on Japanese soil. Both sides were locked in a death match between cultural differences and differing diplomatic approaches, as American leaders wanted unconditional surrender, yet Japanese leaders wanted to fight until death.

The invasion plan, code-named Operation Downfall, and its Japanese counterpart, Ketsu-Go, will be the center of this discussion, as many questions about the Japanese generals' miscalculation about atomic bomb development and President Harry S. Truman's invasion plan was in order.

The discussion will also talk about the condition of the Japanese Supreme Council at the Direction of War, famously known as the Big Six, comprised of the six highest ministers in Japan's wartime political hierarchy. Both panelists will discuss how Japanese Foreign Minister Shigenori Tōgō risked assassination to save his country from annihilation.

Additionally, they will also discuss why Tōgō's Big Six counterparts, including then-Prime Minister Kantaro Suzuki and War Minister Korechika Anami, remained defiant and refused to surrender even after the atomic bombings.

