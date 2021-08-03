Ochsner ranks as the Best Hospital in Louisiana for 10th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report

NEW ORLEANS, LA - U.S. News & World Report, the global authority on hospital rankings and consumer advice, ranks Ochsner Medical Center (OMC), inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Ochsner Baptist as the #1 hospital in Louisiana for the 10th consecutive year and recognized as the Best Hospital for 2021-22.

OMC is the largest facility in the Ochsner Health system and continues to expand services across its three campuses in Greater New Orleans, providing expert, patient-centered care in both clinic and in-patient settings with the most up-to-date treatments and technology throughout 40 hospitals and more than 200 clinics and urgent care centers spread across Louisiana, Mississippi, and west Alabama.

More accomplishments in providing excellent service, Ochsner receives other recognitions, including ranked #1 in the New Orleans metro area and ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 in Neurology and Neurosurgery. In June, Ochsner Hospital for Children recognized as the #1 children’s hospital in Louisiana and nationally ranked among the country’s top 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery.

U.S. News evaluated over 4,750 medical centers across the country in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions for the 2021-22 rankings and ratings. In each of the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing in multiple areas of care in state and metro area rankings assessed based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, and other care-related indicators.

“The U.S. News rankings set a benchmark for an exceptionally high level of performance, expertise and specialty care and it is an incredible honor to be named the best hospital in Louisiana for the 10th year in a row. We are also proud to be recognized for a consecutive decade of providing expert care in neurology and neurosurgery, which includes the most complex subspecialties, treatment, and surgeries. These honors exemplify our commitment to sustained excellence,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health.

“Our physicians, nurses and all our employees contribute to these nationally ranked outcomes with their dedication to clinical excellence and passion for delivering exceptional care to our patients. As we continue through year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, that commitment to quality remains critically important.”

