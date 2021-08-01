Tulane University kicker named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Tulane University junior-year punter Ryan Wright has been named to the Preseason Watch List for the 2021 Ray Guy Award.

Wright is the fifth Tulane player in 2021 to be named to a preseason award watch list with his nomination. He joins teammates Corey Dublin (Outland Award), Sincere Haynesworth (Rimington Award), Dorian Williams (Bednarik Award), and the newest, Cameron Carroll (Walker Award).

Wright received the preseason recognition after he led the American Athletic Conference in punt average at 45.2 yards in the 2020 season. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound special team player also recorded 16 punts over 50 yards and 17 punts inside the 20 yards of the field, on the way into First Team All-AAC after the season concluded.

His recognition of the Ray Guy Award Watch List made him receive more awards. Phil Steele and Athlon Sports selected the San Ramon, Cal. native to the AAC preseason all-league teams. In high school, he was a three-star prospect and became the fourth-ranked punter in the country.

In his 35 games for the Green Wave, Wright averaged 43.5 yards as he recorded 149 attempts and recorded 6,485 yards. He also took kicking duties, as in his two attempts doing the kickoffs, he averaged 68.0 yards.

The Augusta Sports Council initially initiated the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy, who was a Georgia native. The statistics used to identify the winner are net punting average, numbers of punts done inside the opponent's 20-yard line, total punt yardage, and percentage of punts not returned.

The Ray Guy Award winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success, as Guy himself won three Super Bowl Championship during his career.

