Operation Home Front presented by The National World War II Museum

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Operation Home Front is a small group domestic tour program offered by The National World War II Museum New Orleans which will be held on August 12-15. Visitors can explore, remember, and reflect on World War II through exclusive access.

The tour will begin with early access to the museum accompanied by an expert guide providing an overview of each major pavilion. Visitors will experience a 4D cinematic journey through the world-changing war at The National WWII Museum’s Solomon Victory Theater.

Another highlight of the tour is stepping inside the Museum's private Center for Collections and Archives and view artifacts currently not on display. A museum curator will include detailed descriptions of ways to preserve and store the items. Lastly, visitors will relive the battle of USS Tang, the most successful submarine in World War II. Each will represent a specific Tang crewmember aboard and perform particular tasks to navigate through the battle.

For three nights accommodation, visitors will be staying at the Higgins Hotel located directly across from the museum. It provides era-inspired guest rooms and suites, dining, and meeting and event spaces.

Additionally, this program will include three breakfasts at the hotel, one lunch at the American Sector Restaurant, one private dinner, one cocktail reception, three-day unlimited pass on New Orleans Streetcar lines, three-day access into The National WWII Museum, and gratuities for included group meals.

A four-day ticket for each person costs $1,499 based on single occupancy and $1,199 based on double occupancy. Discounted family rates for triple and quadruple occupancy are available. You can contact 1-877-813-3329 x 257 to reserve the trip or to inquire about more information.

