Join these events for adults in August, presented by St. Charles Parish Library

Devon Divine/Unsplash

ST. CHARLES PARISH, LA – Are you looking for activities to do this August? St. Charles Parish Library has several events for adults next month. Check out the following events and perhaps add one or two to your to-do list. Remember, everyone age three and above should wear a mask during indoor library events.

1) Book Discussion Groups

Are you looking for peers to discuss your favorite books? Join St. Charles Parish Library’s Book Discussion Groups! Every month, their book discussion groups will choose one book to discuss together. Both recurring and new members are welcome to join!

For Book Discussion Group at the St. Rose Branch, the event will occur on Wednesday, August 11 at 11.a.m. The chosen book for August is The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Meanwhile, for the Book Discussion Group at the East Regional Library, the event will occur on Tuesday, August 17, at 6 p.m. The chosen book for August is Mr. Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel.

Make sure to read the chosen books before the session for a better discussion.

2) Cookbook Clubs

Would you like to try some cooking? Everyone attending can choose a different recipe from the provided cookbook and prepare it at home before the meeting. You will then take a photo of the dish you cook and share any information regarding the preparation, twists, and your family’s reaction. This event will serve no food, so make sure not to bring any of your cooking to the library.

The events will occur at two branches, the Paradis Branch on Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m. and the East Regional Library on Monday, August 23 at 6 p.m.

3) Fitness

Staying fit amidst the pandemic is a good choice! Join the Chair Yoga at the Regional Library every Monday at 11 a.m. You can register for the event by contacting the library.

Join Sara Lyon, a licensed yoga practitioner, for an introductory class on the concept of yoga postures supported by a chair. You will also learn how to control your breath work and how to do meditation. This fitness event is supported by the United Way and Creative Family Solutions.

4) Crafts

On every Tuesday at 5 p.m., join the Flying Needles at the West Regional Library. It is a knitting and crocheting group, and they welcome anyone who wants to learn to craft or simply sharing their talents. Both beginners and experienced crafters are allowed to join.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.