Keep your pool clean with these three pool services in New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A few days ago, National Weather Service announced a heat advisory in New Orleans. What better way to cool off than swimming and lounging in the pool? However, the heat in New Orleans is also accompanied by rain and storms. Make sure your pool is clean before you jump into it. Here are the three pool services in the New Orleans area you can contact before your next swimming plan:

WaterDog Pools and Spa Services

A local family-owned business, WaterDog specializes in inground salt water and chlorine pools. They offer weekly and biweekly pool and spa cleaning. If you prefer, a one-time clean-out is also available. Their business relies completely on customer satisfaction, so the owners, Jessica and Jonathan, will handle the pool service first-hand. Based in Harvey, give WaterDog a call for your pool service needs today at (504) 756-1820 or (504) 756-6360. You can also contact them through their website.

Pool and Spa Center

The team of Pool and Spa Center has over fifteen years of experience in the industry. They provide various services, from stone-tiled pools, full landscaping, weekly service in-ground pools, to custom-designed pools. They also offer hot tubs, above-ground pools, toys & games, chemicals, maintenance equipment, and parts. Their team can visit your house to assist you in choosing the best design, layout, or service to keep your pool beautiful. Check out their website here for the full list of services they provide.

Aqua Pool Renovations LLC

Aqua Pool Renovations LLC has over thirty years of experience in the pool business, especially in swimming pool renovations. Their main priority is your health and safety. Services provided include leak detection, quartz and pebble pool interiors, pool automation control, LED underwater lighting installation, and pool construction. If you live within a 100-mile-radius of New Orleans, they are ready to solve your pool problems.

Aqua Pool Renovations LLC has been awarded Angie’s List Super Service Award in 2017 and 2018. Contact them to get a free estimate today!

