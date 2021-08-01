Gumbo Shop/Facebook.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Culinary trip never gets boring in New Orleans. Various dishes with different backgrounds, from Cajun, creole, French, and more are available in every part of the city. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting restaurants might not be as easy. How about making our own traditional New Orleans dishes? Here are three traditional rice dishes of New Orleans that you can cook in the comfort of your kitchen.

Gumbo

Gumbo is one of the most well-known New Orleans dishes. Its history is rich in French and West African roots. Gumbo is essentially a thick stew served over rice, made with a roux (a mix of butter and flour). Various ingredients such as celery peppers, okra, onions, chicken, sausage, even, and more can be used to cook gumbo as desired.

Many restaurants in the city serve Gumbo, from Mr. B’s Bistro with the famed “Gumbo Ya-Ya”, The Gumbo Shop with their seafood okra gumbo, to Liuzza’s by the Tracks, with their mix of chicken, sausage and shrimp gumbo. Of course, each place has its gumbo recipe. But essentially, gumbo is the one food that will bring New Orleanians together. Click here for the full gumbo recipe.

Crawfish étouffée

The word “étouffée” – pronounce as eh-too-fey - originated from a French word that means “to smother”. This dish is a very thick stew, seasoned, and full of crawfish or shrimp and served with rice.

Some say it is similar to gumbo, however, étouffée is usually made with a “blonde” roux, which has lighter color. It also gives a different, almost sweet flavor. With that being said, try cooking your own étouffée today by following the recipe here.

Red Beans and Rice

Red beans and rice is traditionally cooked on Monday and it is a common pairing, just like bacon and eggs are anywhere else. Cooking red beans and rice is easy, as long as you are well-prepared.

Any type of meat, from the ham hock, sausage, to pickled pork is placed in the pot along with red or kidney beans. Don’t forget to sprinkle the spices such as bay leaves, thyme cayenne pepper, and sage. After that, leave the pot to simmer on the stove for a minimum of two hours, up until six hours.

Many restaurants have a different variation of the city’s comfort staple, but essentially, the key is in the name: red beans and rice. Cook your own variation today using the recipe here.