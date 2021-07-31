New Orleans Pelicans picked Alabama forward Herbert Jones in the 2021 NBA Draft

Pixabay/Paxels

NEW ORLEANS, LA-- The New Orleans Pelicans have picked Alabama Crimson Tide forward, Herbert Jones in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He is the second pick of the Pelicans and the first one who is not a part of a draft-day trade.

Previously, the Pelicans picked Ziairie Williams tenth overall in the first round of the NBA Draft. They then trade Williams' rights to the Memphis Grizzlies, swapping him with Memphis' pick, Trey Murphy III.

Jones, who is the 35th overall pick, came off a good year where he led the Alabama Crimson Tide in many stats. Defensively, he led the team with 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.73 steals per game, along with 1.12 blocks per game, en route to being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the consensus 2020-21 SEC Player of Year.

Jones also earned 2020-21 AP All America Third team honors, while also being named as one of the finalists for the 2020-21 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jones, a Greensboro, Alabama native, started playing basketball in Sunshine High School in Newbern with his brother, Walter Jr. Then, Jones moved to Hale County High School after the previous school was closed, earning Class 4A Player of the Year award in 2016. He then led his high school to the 4A state championship in the same year.

Jones then committed to his home state college, The University of Alabama. He played four seasons with the Crimson Tide men's basketball team from 2017 to 2021.

The 6-foot 8, 210-pound forward/guard hybrid averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in his collegiate career, while playing 129 collegiate games, 101 of them are starts.

During his collegiate career, Jones was named to the SEC All-Defensive teams twice in 2020 and 2021. He has also been named the SEC Academic Honor Roll in all four of his seasons at the university, located in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.