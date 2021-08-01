5 Off The Beaten Path Restaurants in New Orleans

Raimond Klavins/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Are you looking for alternative restaurants to visit this weekend? How about eating at the ones off the beaten path? These five hidden restaurants might be your next favorite restaurant to go!

Boucherie

You can find Boucherie near the streetcar line on South Carrollton Avenue. Open from Tuesday to Saturday, Boucherie serves contemporary Southern cuisine. All of the meats are prepared in the house and all of the ingredients are purchased from local agriculture and seafood purveyor. Their menu changes following the season, but one thing remains a staple on their menu – Krispy Kreme bread pudding.

The Munch Factory

The Munch Factory is located at Joseph M. Bartholomew Municipal Golf Course. However, to enjoy their meal, you do not need to have a round of golf. They offer contemporary New Orleans contemporary Creole cuisines varying from seafood, gumbo, crawfish, and corn chowder, salad, sandwiches, and more. Visit their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MunchFactory/) page to stay updated.

Kin

Looking for a fusion of Asian and French flavors? Visit Kin, where you can enjoy dumplings, ramen, wings, and rice bowl. Their menu might be small, but each bite is filled with unique taste. Find Kin at 4600 Washington Ave and remember, look for the small yellow house.

Mr. Potato

Mr. Potato serves a variety of potato dishes. They are open from Monday to Sunday (although, effective on August 2, they will not be open on Mondays), and you can find seafood, cheese, and many options of topping to spice up your potato or fries here. Find Mr. Potato at 2800 Tulane Ave. They are available for both offline and online orders. Check out their Instagram () for the latest update.

Peewee’s Crabcakes on the Go

Peewee’s is located at two locations in New Orleans at MLK Jr. Blvd and Old Gentilly Rd. Their menu consists of seafood, crabcakes – obviously, wings, Po-boys pasta soups, and many more. Currently, they are closed until August 3. Give them a call later at (504) 264-7330 (MLK location) or Gentilly (504) 354-9884 (Gentilly location) to get your favorite dish.