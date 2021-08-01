New activities in Louisiana's Northshore

Askar Abayev/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - St. Tammany Parish, also known as Louisiana's Northshore, has some new activities for you to do, and it's only around 40-minutes-away from New Orleans!

Mandeville Tour

Go on a tour through the City of Mandeville with the newly expanded History Marker Tour. There are historic sites and buildings throughout the city with their own histories. Now there are QR Code markers along the tour, so you can just scan the code with your phone, and learn more about the location's history through its website. You can also walk or rent bicycles from the Brooks' Bike Co-op to explore all the sites yourself.

Royal Carriages of New Orleans

Recently, the Royal Carriages of New Orleans has become available in St. Tammany Parish. They now offer carriage rides in downtown Covington, which starts from the Marsolan Feed and Seed Store and can hold up to 5 people per ride. The tours are available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and you can choose between the half-hour or full-hour tour.

Pat's Rest Awhile

Opened in January 2021, Pat's Rest Awhile is a waterfront restaurant that offers indoor and outdoor dining led by Chef Pat Gallagher, who owns 4 other Tammany Taste culinary havens and a former executive chef of Ruth Chris.

The Anchor and Tchefuncte's Restaurant

A two-for-one waterfront restaurant led by Chef Michael Gottlieb, a former executive chef of Ralph Brennan Group. The Anchor is on the first floor and offers Gulf-inspired dishes, and the second floor features the Tchenfuncte's Restaurant, which specializes in Louisiana and American cuisine and offers various wines.

Canoe and Trail Adventures

Rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard from the Chimes Restaurant and paddle through the Bogue Falaya River in Covington.

Tchefuncte River Charters, LLC

A pontoon boat tour along the Tchefuncte River for up to 12 people. The tour may include sunset cruises and restaurants such as the TBT Cantina Madisonville.

If you're interested in visiting the Northshore, visit their website.

